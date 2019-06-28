Al Horford Rumors: 76ers, Kings Among 'Surprise Bidders' for Center in FA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 20: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 20, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings are expected to be among the "surprise bidders" for free agent Al Horford this summer, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

The two noted that the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are also potential landing spots for the center.

        

