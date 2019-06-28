Report: Kyrie Irving Was 'Irked' Younger Celtics Went out in Miami After 2 A.M.

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving reportedly took issue with the partying habits of some of his Boston Celtics teammates last season.

Per ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan, Irving was particularly "irked" by a late-night trip to the clubs in Miami during a January road trip:

"On Jan. 9, the Celtics blitzed the Indiana Pacers at home, then flew out that night to Miami, arriving at the team hotel after 2 a.m. on Thursday. Boston was set to play the Miami Heat that night, but, team sources said, that didn't stop some of the young players from heading to South Beach, where the clubs stay open well past 5 a.m. It's not uncommon for NBA players to go out when they're on the road, but Irving was irked teammates decided to do it in the middle of back-to-back games."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.