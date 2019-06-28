Report: Kyrie Irving Was 'Irked' Younger Celtics Went out in Miami After 2 A.M.

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 8: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving reportedly took issue with the partying habits of some of his Boston Celtics teammates last season.

Per ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan, Irving was particularly "irked" by a late-night trip to the clubs in Miami during a January road trip:

"On Jan. 9, the Celtics blitzed the Indiana Pacers at home, then flew out that night to Miami, arriving at the team hotel after 2 a.m. on Thursday. Boston was set to play the Miami Heat that night, but, team sources said, that didn't stop some of the young players from heading to South Beach, where the clubs stay open well past 5 a.m. It's not uncommon for NBA players to go out when they're on the road, but Irving was irked teammates decided to do it in the middle of back-to-back games."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Blame Kyrie? It's Not That Simple, Boston

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Blame Kyrie? It's Not That Simple, Boston

    Jackie MacMullan
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Lakers Still Targeting Kyrie

    Irving remains 'as much' of a target as Kawhi now that LA has max cap space

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Still Targeting Kyrie

    Irving remains 'as much' of a target as Kawhi now that LA has max cap space

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    What Can LA Lakers Do Now with Newfound Max Cap Space?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Can LA Lakers Do Now with Newfound Max Cap Space?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    The Lakers Have a Max Slot. Who Should They Use It On?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Lakers Have a Max Slot. Who Should They Use It On?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer