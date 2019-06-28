Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice at the 2019 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Englishman recorded a lap time of one minute, 04.838 seconds to hold off Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished second fastest.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas posted a 1:04.999 to finish third on the timesheets ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Here are the full timings from the opening session at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg:

Mercedes have been utterly dominant so far this season, winning all eight races in 2019.

Hamilton has won six of those and will certainly be the man to beat again come Sunday.

Bottas had a delayed start to the morning due to an oil leak:

But he eventually got out on track and started an entertaining battle with Leclerc as they swapped top spot.

In the final half hour, though, Hamilton hit the front with the fastest lap of the session and held it through to the end.

The close of the first session came slightly earlier than expected when Nico Hulkenberg drew a red flag with four minutes to go.

The Renault driver went wide at Turn 9 and hit the troublesome sausage kerbs, losing half his front wing in the process:

While they failed to finish fastest, Ferrari enjoyed a successful session as they managed second and fourth despite running on the medium tyre:

Vettel and Leclerc will be desperate to break Mercedes' dominance this weekend to have any chance of forcing their way into the title battle.