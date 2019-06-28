Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 29 Weekend

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The first weekend of the 2019 BIG3 basketball league looked much like how last season played out.

Power established its dominance at the top of the standings with a victory over 3s Company in a title rematch in Detroit, while Triplets and Bivouac picked up their first victories in the BIG3 against fellow expansion sides, Aliens and Enemies.

In Week 2, the expansion teams get their first shot at the established sides of the league and Power faces Tri-State in a battle between two of the competition's top squads.

BIG3 Week 2 Schedule

Saturday, June 29 (Games in Charlotte)

Triplets vs. Trilogy (Noon, CBS)

Ball Hogs vs. Enemies (1 p.m., CBS)

Killer 3's vs. 3's Company (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, June 30 (Games in Philadelphia)

Bivouac vs. Ghost Ballers (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Aliens vs. 3 Headed Monsters (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Power vs. Tri-State (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

All Times ET.

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app.

Rosters

Full rosters for each of the 12 teams can be found here on the league website.

Can Power Continue Its Dominance?

The defending champion wasted little time making a statement in Week 1, as Cuttino Mobley led Power to a 12-point victory over 3's Company.

Mobley put up 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Power's win, and he established himself as the player to watch on the squad moving forward.

What makes the team so dangerous is any of its players could produce a game similar to Mobley's in any given week.

Quentin Richardson, Chris Andersen, Mychel Thompson and Glen Davis all helped in some regard in the scoring column, though none of them reached double digits.

Since the BIG3 games are capped at 50 points, it may be hard for every Power player to put up big marks each week, but if any team is capable of having four or five double-digit scorers, it is the champion.

Power closes out the Week 2 schedule against Tri-State, who fell in a tight affair to Killer 3's in Week 1.

In Amar'e Stoudamire and Jason Richardson, Tri-State has a combination that could threaten Power from the start.

The two men carried the bulk of the load in Week 1 by combining for 43 points in Indianapolis.

Although you have to wait until Sunday night to watch this matchup, it could end up as the game of the weekend.

Expansion Sides Face New Test Versus Established Squads

The four new BIG3 teams had a soft opening in Week 1, as they played each other in two of the six games.

Now the real test begins for Bivouac, Aliens, Triplets and Enemies, though, with matches against teams that have played in the league for two seasons.

Of the four expansion teams, Triplets had the best Week 1 showing, after Joe Johnson stole the show with 27 points and 16 rebounds.

Johnson, Al Jefferson and Co. open up the Week 2 slate against Trilogy, who lost a tight matchup with 3 Headed Monsters in Week 1.

Bivouac also had a pair of double-digit scorers in Will Bynum and Anthony Morrow, and it will look to remain undefeated against a 1-0 Ghost Ballers side.

Aliens and Enemies face tougher tasks in Week 2, when they try to rebound from defeats against 3 Headed Monsters and Ball Hogs, respectively.

Of the two winless expansion sides, Enemies faces the easier quest for its first win against a Ball Hogs side that did not impress much in its opening-round loss to Ghost Ballers.

Statistics obtained from BIG3.com

