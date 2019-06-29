USA vs. Curacao: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The USA take on Curacao in the quarter-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The hosts topped Group D with a maximum nine points, while their opponents finished second in Group C with four.

In the semi-finals, the winner of this clash will face either Jamaica or Panama, who face off at the same stadium earlier in the day.

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (1:30 a.m. BST Monday)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (USA), Premier Player (UK)

Odds: USA 1-7, Draw 36-5, Curacao 28-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker



Team USA lost both of their warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament against Jamaica and Venezuela, but a solid showing in the group stage saw them return three wins and 11 unanswered goals.

After securing a quarter-final berth with a 4-0 win over Guyana and a 6-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago, manager Gregg Berhalter named a much-changed side for the final clash with Panama, which determined who topped the group.

Jozy Altidore made the difference in a hard-fought 1-0 win:

Aside from the Toronto striker, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle wasn't overly impressed with the U.S. against Panama, but he nevertheless noted that the match went to plan for Berhalter:

Berhalter said he isn't going to let complacency sink in against Curacao, per Carlisle:

"This is a team we can't take lightly; I know that for sure. We're going to go in fully prepared, we were watching them today before the game, this afternoon with the coaches, and they have talent, they can score goals. ... We know it's going to be a difficult game and we have our sights set on advancing, so we're really going to prepare the best we can."

Curacao began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to El Salvador, but they made it to the group stage on goal difference after a 1-0 win over Honduras and a 1-1 draw with Jamaica, which was sealed with a superb strike:

It seems unlikely they'll cause the United States too many problems after finding the net just twice in the group stage, though they also conceded just two—the hosts are the only quarter-final side with a better defensive record.

Gyasi Zardes has three goals for the U.S., while three players—Tyler Boyd, Aaron Long and Paul Arriola—have netted twice, while Altidore is off the mark, too.

The USA should be able to progress, but it won't be straightforward.