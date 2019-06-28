James Rodriguez's Father Says Napoli Are 'The Best Solution' After Bayern Exit

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

James Rodriguez's father, Wilson James Rodriguez Bedoya, believes Napoli would be the best choice for the playmaker this summer following his departure from Bayern Munich.

The Colombian will return to Real Madrid following the Copa America after two years on loan with Bayern, but Napoli are thought to be leading the chase to sign him, according to Marca.

"It's an important club, Napoli is the best solution at the moment," his father told CalcioNapoli24 (h/t Marca).

Moving to Naples would allow him to work with Carlo Ancelotti again. The Italian signed James for Real in 2014 and then recruited him on loan with Bayern three years later.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Right Arrow Icon

Rodriguez senior added:

"[James] has had a lot of respect for Ancelotti since the start; he recognises what he has done, he will know how to increase his value. They've always had a strong friendship. I think that a new career path would be best for James. He would also be able to work with [Colombia team-mate David] Ospina."

Ancelotti would welcome James at Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, per Goal's Mark Doyle:

The 27-year-old missed 25 matches during his two seasons with Bayern through various injury issues.

In the 67 appearances he managed, 49 of which were starts, he produced 15 goals and 20 assists.

He is in Colombia's squad for the Copa America. In Los Cafeteros' second match, he set up Duvan Zapata to give them a 1-0 win over invited nation Qatar:

It was one of several opportunities he created for his team in that match:

Only Atalanta scored more than Napoli's 74 goals in Serie A last term, but the Partenopei need as much quality as they can get to be able to compete with Juventus for the Scudetto.

Having another match-winning option who can score or create will help in that regard, and the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik would relish the prospect of working with the quality of delivery James can produce.