James Rodriguez's Father Says Napoli Are 'The Best Solution' After Bayern Exit

James Rodriguez's Father Says Napoli Are 'The Best Solution' After Bayern ExitJune 28, 2019
James Rodriguez's father, Wilson James Rodriguez Bedoya, believes Napoli would be the best choice for the playmaker this summer following his departure from Bayern Munich.
The Colombian will return to Real Madrid following the Copa America after two years on loan with Bayern, but Napoli are thought to be leading the chase to sign him, according to Marca.
"It's an important club, Napoli is the best solution at the moment," his father told CalcioNapoli24 (h/t Marca).
Moving to Naples would allow him to work with Carlo Ancelotti again. The Italian signed James for Real in 2014 and then recruited him on loan with Bayern three years later.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Rodriguez senior added:
"[James] has had a lot of respect for Ancelotti since the start; he recognises what he has done, he will know how to increase his value. They've always had a strong friendship. I think that a new career path would be best for James. He would also be able to work with [Colombia team-mate David] Ospina."
Ancelotti would welcome James at Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, per Goal's Mark Doyle:
Mark Doyle @Mark_Doyle11
From #RealMadrid reject to Maradona-like rebirth at #Napoli? #James Rodriguez can become an icon again at the San Paolo https://t.co/xymq43Hdwb https://t.co/x4OpXHyrjE
The 27-year-old missed 25 matches during his two seasons with Bayern through various injury issues.
In the 67 appearances he managed, 49 of which were starts, he produced 15 goals and 20 assists.
He is in Colombia's squad for the Copa America. In Los Cafeteros' second match, he set up Duvan Zapata to give them a 1-0 win over invited nation Qatar:
Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
Zapata does it again! 🔥 🇨🇴 Duván Zapata heads home in the 86th minute, giving Colombia a 1-0 victory over Qatar! How about that ball in from James Rodriguez?! 🤤 #CopaAmerica https://t.co/kZMpcQYz8d
It was one of several opportunities he created for his team in that match:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
7 - James Rodriguez 🇨🇴 created 7 chances against Qatar, the most for a Colombian player in a single game of the last four Copa America tournaments. Today he gave his 26th assist for his national team; he has had a hand in 48 goals in 74 caps (scored 22). Magic. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/DxjJLEDVcX
Only Atalanta scored more than Napoli's 74 goals in Serie A last term, but the Partenopei need as much quality as they can get to be able to compete with Juventus for the Scudetto.
Having another match-winning option who can score or create will help in that regard, and the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik would relish the prospect of working with the quality of delivery James can produce.
Real Madrid Agree to Sell Theo to Milan
Left-back Theo Hernandez will cost $23M