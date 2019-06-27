Mets 'Angry' with Jason Vargas for Altercation with Reporter; Future in Doubt

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The drama keeps on pouring out of the New York Mets clubhouse after starting pitcher Jason Vargas and manager Mickey Callaway had a verbal confrontation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey on Sunday.

On Thursday, an anonymous Mets official disclosed to Yahoo Sports' Wallace Matthews that there are still sour feelings toward Vargas internally.

"We're all angry with him," the official said. "Think he'll be here next year?" The official added there's a possibility Vargas won't be a Met come Aug. 1, and the incident "did not help" his standing with the organization.

The anger toward Vargas was likely fueled by the starting pitcher threatening to knock Healey "the f--k out" because, Matthews wrote, he "didn't like the look on his face."

Vargas then doubled down by telling reporters Wednesday, "I don't think all the information is really out there":

