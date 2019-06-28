Women's World Cup Quarterfinals 2019: Bracket Predictions for Friday Schedule

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The Women's World Cup continues Friday with the most anticipated matchup of the tournament.

France and the United States will battle it out in Parc des Princes in Paris with a trip to the semifinals on the line. The quarterfinal match is the only competition of the day, keeping the full focus on two of the best teams in the world.

Although this could have easily been a finals matchup, only one will advance to the next round after what should be an exciting competition in France.

Quarterfinal Schedule

June 27: England def. Norway, 3-0

June 28: United States vs. France at 3 p.m. ET

June 29: Italy vs. Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET

June 29: Germany vs. Sweden at 12:30 p.m. ET

United States vs. France Preview

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Although this is only a quarterfinal, no one is overlooking this match. In fact, the Americans are hoping to have as much fanfare as possible.

"I hope it’s huge and crazy," U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe said, per Nancy Armour of USA Today. "That’s what it should be. This is the best game, this is what everybody wanted. I think we want it. It seems like they’re up for it. ...These are the biggest games you dream about as a kid."

It's quite a statement from someone who has already won a World Cup in 2015.

Manager Jill Ellis also called the match "a magnificent showcase piece for our sport."

The United States is certainly ready for the moment while the team's talent can put the squad over the top.

Alex Morgan hasn't even been at full strength in this tournament and still has five goals, while players like Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Carli Lloyd are as dangerous on the attack as anyone in the world.

Meanwhile, Ellis has some tough choices to make in the midfield with Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis all capable of making huge plays on the attack.

The biggest question mark comes on defense, with inexperience on the sides and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher relatively unproven.

Former goalie Hope Solo has some doubts about the team's ability to defend France:

Amandine Henry showed her finishing ability in the clutch in the Round of 16 against Brazil:

The French have plenty more scoring options as well, from Eugenie Le Sommer and Valerie Gauvin up front to defender Wendie Renard. These players can put a lot of pressure on the United States defense, just like in the January friendly when France earned a 3-1 victory.

Playing in front of their home fans will only give the team a bigger boost on Friday.

However, the difference could come down to the United States' past success. Many of the players on the pitch have already won a World Cup, with some also winning an Olympic gold medal.

The experience and added confidence could be just enough to put Team USA over the top.

Prediction: United States 2, France 1