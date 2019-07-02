Knicks News: No. 3 Overall Draft Pick RJ Barrett Signs Rookie Contract

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks signed RJ Barrett to a four-year, $35.6 million rookie contract Tuesday.

Only the first two years of Barrett's deal are guaranteed, with the Knicks holding team options on seasons three and four. If the Knicks don't sign Barrett to an extension before the conclusion of his fourth year, he'll be eligible to hit restricted free agency after that season.

Barrett, 19, was the third overall pick in this year's draft after his lone season at Duke, where he averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three.

He paired with Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish to give the Blue Devils the most scrutinized and discussed college team in the nation, though they disappointingly were knocked out of the NCAA tournament by Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Barrett put up big numbers with the Blue Devils, making him an easy choice for the Knicks once Williamson and Ja Morant came off the board. But there are some questions about his perimeter shooting, defense and shot selection.

Barrett was a volume scorer at Duke, but if he doesn't improve his three-point shooting and shot selection, he risks being a low-efficiency player.

Nonetheless, he's probably going to be one of New York's top scoring options as a rookie. The Knicks have several intriguing young players in Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Smith Jr., so Barrett will have solid company in the team's rebuild.

His upside is to become a DeMar DeRozan-type scorer. Since the Knicks missed out on top free agents, the fanbase will turn toward the development of Barrett and his young teammates.