Kevin Durant Rumors: Star Will Hold Potential Free-Agency Meetings in New York

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported the latest news Thursday on Golden State Warriors free-agent forward Kevin Durant, one of the biggest names on the market available beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

"Kevin Durant has not yet decided whether he will actually take meetings with prospective teams when free agency begins Sunday evening, but if he and his group do, the discussions will be in New York City, per source," Aldridge tweeted.

Durant, 30, averaged 26.0 points on a 52.1 percent field-goal rate, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. He's a 10-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA team member, four-time scoring champion and two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. Durant also won the 2013-14 regular-season MVP.

Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that will likely keep him out for the entire 2019-20 season at least, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

That hasn't swayed teams from going after the superstar forward, who has been one of the game's best scorers for a decade-plus.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are the "top four suitors" for the 12-year vet.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported the Knicks are expecting to have a meeting with Durant, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote that "the Nets noise is legit."

The Warriors can give Durant a five-year max deal and plan to do so, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The Los Angeles Clippers are an intriguing destination as a team on the rise that went 48-34 and has an excellent roster in place but needs a superstar to build around.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t John Schmeelk of giants.com and WFAN 660) said the Clips (and the other three aforementioned teams) will be "under serious consideration" for KD.