KO Countdown: The Top 5 MMA Knockouts from June

People are counting on fireworks this Saturday when Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos take the cage in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3.

In honor of that, let us now count down the top 5 knockouts of the past month. Fair warning, though: this was a difficult month for such a task.

We're not limiting ourselves to the UFC here--Bellator and other shows are very much in the mix--but in the top league alone there was plenty of competition in a knockout-heavy month. Even though the UFC had a relatively paltry two events this month prior to Saturday, there were nine combined KOs and TKOs on those cards.

But let's see what we can do to narrow it down. Knockouts are ranked on their power and "wow" factor, but the ones with the biggest consequences get extra priority. And you know what else? We've got video clips for each one, too.

Batten down the hatches; here we go.