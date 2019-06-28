Ideal Landing Spots for Free Agent Al Horford

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Five-time All-Star center Al Horford is expected to be one of the most high-profile free agents to change teams this summer.

Horford opted out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics, originally seeming likely to negotiate a longer, team-friendly deal to return. However, he appears ready to command a four-year deal on the open market worth north of $100 million, which would result in him leaving Boston.

The center turned 33 early in June, so his next contract would take him through age 37. That's a risk, but he's a versatile, durable and smart player who has won everywhere he's gone in his career. He'd be an asset to any contending team. He's still a high-level defender and skilled scorer at the 5, which makes him the sort of player who could fit anywhere.

A few landing spots, however, become obvious when surveying the free-agent market.