Marc Roca, Spain Advance to 2019 U21 Euro Final with 4-1 Win vs. France

Spain set up a final against Germany after coming from a goal down to beat France 4-1 on Thursday in the semi-finals of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Les Bleuets went ahead on 16 minutes from the penalty spot after Junior Firpo brought down Jeff Reine-Adelaide. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta coolly stroked home the spot-kick to give his side the lead.

Yet Spain hit back to ensure they went in 2-1 up at the break. Marc Roca smashed home the equaliser from close range from a corner before Mikel Oyarzabal put them ahead from the penalty spot in stoppage time at the end of the half.

La Rojita extended their lead within minutes of the restart. Dani Olmo finished off a neat counter-attack, while substitute Borja Mayoral thumped home Spain's fourth to complete a convincing win.

Spain started the game slowly and were made to pay when France went ahead. Firpo tangled with Reine-Adelaide as he raced into the box, leaving the referee to point to the spot.

Mateta rolled his penalty home to give France the lead, and they ought to have doubled their advantage moments later.

Nanitamo Ikone sent in a cross from the left for Mateta, but goalkeeper Antonio Sivera blocked his effort well.

France then suffered a blow when Paris Saint-Germain right-back Colin Dagba was stretchered off due to injury and replaced by Kelvin Amian:

Spain started to ramp up the pressure and might have equalised through Pablo Fornals just before the half-hour mark. His effort was brilliantly tipped to safety by goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni, but Spain did go on to level from the resulting corner.

Roca beat Fode Ballo-Toure to the ball and fired goalward, and while Bernardoni saved his first shot, he could not deny him a second time (UK only):

Spain deservedly took the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Ibrahima Konate was adjudged to have fouled Oyarzabal, and the Real Sociedad forward got up and converted the penalty.

Journalist Robbie Dunne noted the threat Spain possess down the right:

La Rojita added a third at the start of the second half from a classy counter. Oyarzabal played in Fabian Ruiz, who squared the ball to Olmo to slot home:

Substitute Mayoral thumped home a fourth for Spain with a little under 20 minutes remaining to seal the win in some style.

Fornals crossed from the left with the outside of his boot, and the ball came through to Mayoral at the far post to hammer the ball across goal and into the back of the net.

What's Next?

Spain go on to face defending champions Germany, who beat Romania 4-2 in their last-four clash, in Sunday's final.