Thunder Rumors: Nerlens Noel Declines Contract Option; Several Teams Interested

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel has declined his $1.9 million player option for the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Per that report, "Noel and Thunder will discuss potential reunion, but several other teams are expected to express interest."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

