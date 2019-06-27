Thunder Rumors: Nerlens Noel Declines Contract Option; Several Teams Interested

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 23: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel has declined his $1.9 million player option for the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Per that report, "Noel and Thunder will discuss potential reunion, but several other teams are expected to express interest."

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

