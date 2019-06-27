WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Provided a List of Opponents, Including Drew McIntyre

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker reportedly included Drew McIntyre on a list of desired opponents following his disastrous match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Deadman submitted a collection of potential candidates to work with, and WWE granted his wish by booking Taker against McIntyre in a tag team match at Extreme Rules on July 14.

The Phenom made a surprise return on Monday's Raw by saving Roman Reigns from a two-on-one assault by McIntyre and Shane McMahon. At Extreme Rules, The Undertaker will team with Reigns to face McIntyre and McMahon.

