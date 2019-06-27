WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Provided a List of Opponents, Including Drew McIntyre

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker reportedly included Drew McIntyre on a list of desired opponents following his disastrous match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Deadman submitted a collection of potential candidates to work with, and WWE granted his wish by booking Taker against McIntyre in a tag team match at Extreme Rules on July 14.

The Phenom made a surprise return on Monday's Raw by saving Roman Reigns from a two-on-one assault by McIntyre and Shane McMahon. At Extreme Rules, The Undertaker will team with Reigns to face McIntyre and McMahon.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

