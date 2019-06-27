AFCON 2019: Thursday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

AFCON 2019: Thursday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated ScheduleJune 27, 2019
Madagascar beat Burundi 1-0 in Group B at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.
There's Group C action this evening, with Senegal and Algeria battling for control at the top of the table.
Kenya and Tanzania play in the late kick-off.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Thursday's AFCON Results
Madagascar 1-0 Burundi [Group B]
Senegal vs. Algeria: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group C]
Kenya vs. Tanzania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group C]
Friday's Schedule
Tunisia vs. Mali: 4:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET [Group E]
Morocco vs. Ivory Coast: 7 pm. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group D]
South Africa vs. Namibia: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group D]
Group B (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Nigeria: 2, 2, 0, 0, +2, 6
2. Madagascar: 2, 1, 1, 0, +1, 4
3. Guinea: 2, 0, 1, 1, -1, 1
4. Burundi: 2, 0, 0, 2, -2, 0
Group C
1. Algeria: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3
2. Senegal: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3
3. Kenya: 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0
4. Tanzania 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0
Thursday Recap
Madagascar sprinted out of the blocks against Burundi, who sat deep in preparation to counter-attack.
The former controlled the flow of the action but could not beat Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the first half.
Barea's Romain Metanire almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. However, the 29-year-old's long-range shot whistled past the post.
Burundi made tactical changes in the second half, and they surprisingly replaced Saido Berahino on the hour mark.
The former Stoke City forward had failed to make an impression, with Madagascar in control of possession.
Burundi began to find their way into the contest, and Madagascar were noticeably struggling with the task at hand.
Nicolas Dupuis' men started to fade in the final stages, while Burundi were transformed and appeared the more likely to take three points.
However, Madagascar scored a blockbuster against the run of play with 14 minutes remaining when Marco Ilaimaharitra's free-kick flew into the net to spark wild scenes of celebration.
BBC Sport's John Bennett hailed the quality of the strike:
John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC
Fantastic free-kick by Marco Ilaimaharitra. I’m sitting right behind the Madagascar bench. Fantastic to see their celebrations up close. Pure joy. All ran out to the touchline, huge hugs all round. History beckons. A first AFCON win? #AFCON2019
Burundi were on the front foot again, quickly moving through the gears in search of an equaliser, but the clock was against them, and time ran out on their comeback efforts.
Why Neymar-to-Barca Is Serious
👀 B/R understands Ney expects deal 🤝 Messi wants Neymar back ✈ Ney’s family are waiting to move