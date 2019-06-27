AFCON 2019: Thursday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

Madagascar's midfielder Marco Ilaimaharitra (L,#6) celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Madagascar and Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Madagascar beat Burundi 1-0 in Group B at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

There's Group C action this evening, with Senegal and Algeria battling for control at the top of the table.

Kenya and Tanzania play in the late kick-off.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

                                     

Thursday's AFCON Results

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi [Group B]

Senegal vs. Algeria: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group C]

Kenya vs. Tanzania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group C]

                

Friday's Schedule

Tunisia vs. Mali: 4:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET [Group E]

Morocco vs. Ivory Coast: 7 pm. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group D]

South Africa vs. Namibia: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group D]

                              

Group B (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Nigeria: 2, 2, 0, 0, +2, 6

2. Madagascar: 2, 1, 1, 0, +1, 4

3. Guinea: 2, 0, 1, 1, -1, 1

4. Burundi: 2, 0, 0, 2, -2, 0

                

Group C

1. Algeria: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3

2. Senegal: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3

3. Kenya: 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0

4. Tanzania 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0

                   

Thursday Recap

Madagascar players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Madagascar and Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSE
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Madagascar sprinted out of the blocks against Burundi, who sat deep in preparation to counter-attack.

The former controlled the flow of the action but could not beat Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the first half.

Barea's Romain Metanire almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. However, the 29-year-old's long-range shot whistled past the post.

Burundi made tactical changes in the second half, and they surprisingly replaced Saido Berahino on the hour mark.

The former Stoke City forward had failed to make an impression, with Madagascar in control of possession.

Burundi's goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana (2nd-L) fails to to save the ball as Madagascar scores during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Madagascar and Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE /
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Burundi began to find their way into the contest, and Madagascar were noticeably struggling with the task at hand.

Nicolas Dupuis' men started to fade in the final stages, while Burundi were transformed and appeared the more likely to take three points.

However, Madagascar scored a blockbuster against the run of play with 14 minutes remaining when Marco Ilaimaharitra's free-kick flew into the net to spark wild scenes of celebration.

BBC Sport's John Bennett hailed the quality of the strike:

Burundi were on the front foot again, quickly moving through the gears in search of an equaliser, but the clock was against them, and time ran out on their comeback efforts.

Related

    Why Neymar-to-Barca Is Serious

    👀 B/R understands Ney expects deal 🤝 Messi wants Neymar back ✈ Ney’s family are waiting to move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Neymar-to-Barca Is Serious

    👀 B/R understands Ney expects deal 🤝 Messi wants Neymar back ✈ Ney’s family are waiting to move

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca VP: Neymar Wants Return

    'What seems true is that he wants to come to Barca'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca VP: Neymar Wants Return

    'What seems true is that he wants to come to Barca'

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Planning Sale of the Century 💰

    $350M spent...now they have to sell

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Planning Sale of the Century 💰

    $350M spent...now they have to sell

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Sign Van Den Berg

    Promising Zwolle defender signs 'long-term deal'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Sign Van Den Berg

    Promising Zwolle defender signs 'long-term deal'

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report