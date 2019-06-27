AFCON 2019: Thursday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Madagascar beat Burundi 1-0 in Group B at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

There's Group C action this evening, with Senegal and Algeria battling for control at the top of the table.

Kenya and Tanzania play in the late kick-off.

Thursday's AFCON Results

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi [Group B]

Senegal vs. Algeria: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group C]

Kenya vs. Tanzania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group C]

Friday's Schedule

Tunisia vs. Mali: 4:30 p.m. local, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET [Group E]

Morocco vs. Ivory Coast: 7 pm. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group D]

South Africa vs. Namibia: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group D]

Group B (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Nigeria: 2, 2, 0, 0, +2, 6

2. Madagascar: 2, 1, 1, 0, +1, 4

3. Guinea: 2, 0, 1, 1, -1, 1

4. Burundi: 2, 0, 0, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. Algeria: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3

2. Senegal: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3

3. Kenya: 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0

4. Tanzania 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0

Thursday Recap

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Madagascar sprinted out of the blocks against Burundi, who sat deep in preparation to counter-attack.

The former controlled the flow of the action but could not beat Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the first half.

Barea's Romain Metanire almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. However, the 29-year-old's long-range shot whistled past the post.

Burundi made tactical changes in the second half, and they surprisingly replaced Saido Berahino on the hour mark.

The former Stoke City forward had failed to make an impression, with Madagascar in control of possession.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Burundi began to find their way into the contest, and Madagascar were noticeably struggling with the task at hand.

Nicolas Dupuis' men started to fade in the final stages, while Burundi were transformed and appeared the more likely to take three points.

However, Madagascar scored a blockbuster against the run of play with 14 minutes remaining when Marco Ilaimaharitra's free-kick flew into the net to spark wild scenes of celebration.

BBC Sport's John Bennett hailed the quality of the strike:

Burundi were on the front foot again, quickly moving through the gears in search of an equaliser, but the clock was against them, and time ran out on their comeback efforts.