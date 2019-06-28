The Miz and 5 WWE Stars Making the Most of Poor Booking Decisions

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

To suggest WWE's product has gone stale in the weeks and months since WrestleMania 35 would be a massive understatement.

The company's programming is struggling to make any sort of meaningful impact with fans heading into the summer due to a number of reasons.

Most of those revolve around poor booking decisions. Whether it's the forced push of Shane McMahon, the confusion concerning the Wild Card Rule or the wrong guys being in the wrong spots on the card, there are plenty of WWE stars struggling at the moment.

However, some have actually managed to make the most of the poor booking and offer hope for the summer months for the WWE Universe.

Here's a look at those guys, including The Miz, who are doing exactly that.