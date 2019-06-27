Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff Named Executive Directors for WWE Raw, SmackDown Live

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE is turning to two of the most influential figures in professional wrestling history to oversee Raw and SmackDown Live.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE has hired Paul Heyman to serve as executive director of Raw and Eric Bischoff to be the executive director of SmackDown Live.

Barrasso noted that WWE has confirmed the news.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

