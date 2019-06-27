Moise Kean's Father Says Inter Milan Is 'Home' for Juventus Star

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Moise Kean's father has said he is sure the Juventus star would love to join rivals Inter Milan, calling it his "home" and advising him to pick the Nerazzurri over a move to the Netherlands.

Biorou Jean spoke to Passioneinter.com (h/t Football Italia) and said Kean's agent, Mino Raiola, will contact him before any decision regarding the forward's future is made.

He also explained how Kean picked out an Inter shirt as his first ever as a child:

"It all started when we were walking around market stalls and I told him to choose a shirt. He wasn't in any doubt, he chose [Obafemi] Martins' Nerazzurri jersey right away.

"Inter are his home: he chose them as a child, so surely he'd like to go there. Then it depends on the offers that come in for him. If Inter offer more than what he earns right now, he'll go there in my opinion. When he played for Torino, he always said to me: ‘After Toro, take me to Inter.'

"I've read in the newspapers that he could go abroad, but I haven't talked to Raiola yet: he'll contact me before making a decision. Despite being an adult, he still has his roots here. I'll advise him to go to Inter so he can be even closer to me, instead of going to the Netherlands."

Kean and his father have a strained relationship. As detailed by ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell, he hit out at his father in an Instagram story in March, saying his mother is the only reason for his success.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2018-19, scoring six goals in 13 Serie A appearances. He also made his debut for the Italian national team, scoring goals in consecutive matches against Finland and Liechtenstein.

Kean has long been regarded as Juventus' top prospect, and he didn't disappoint this past season:

His strong form has led to speculation about his future, and he'll soon put pen to paper on a new contract, according to football journalist Romeo Agresti:

It has also led to transfer rumours, however, and Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness) have reported Everton have made a €30 million offer.

Juventus are not expected to sell their young star, but if they did, they would undoubtedly prefer to move him abroad over selling to Inter. The two have a historic rivalry that has grown particularly bitter since the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

Juventus legend Antonio Conte will be in charge of the Nerazzurri this season, adding another layer to the Derby d'Italia in the 2019-20 campaign.