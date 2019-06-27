Check out Kevin Love's Diamond Stone Cold Steve Austin Pendant

David Dermer/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love recently said, "Hell yeah," to an extravagant pendant featuring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's logo.

TMZ tweeted a photo of the smoking skull pendant, which is adorned with seven-carat diamonds and 14-karat white gold:

According to TMZ Sports, Greg Yuna and Jason "J-Frost" Adams created the piece in New York City, and it ran Love roughly $15,000.

Love is a longtime WWE fan who met The Undertaker prior to a game in October 2016 in celebration of the Cavs' 2016 NBA championship win:

At 30 years of age, Love grew up during the height of WWE's Attitude Era when stars like Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H and Mankind were putting on some of the most compelling performances in wrestling history.

With his new pendant in tow, Love can now celebrate Austin 3:16 any time he pleases. And that's the bottom line.

