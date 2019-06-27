Check out Kevin Love's Diamond Stone Cold Steve Austin Pendant

Check out Kevin Love's Diamond Stone Cold Steve Austin PendantJune 27, 2019
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love recently said, "Hell yeah," to an extravagant pendant featuring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's logo.
TMZ tweeted a photo of the smoking skull pendant, which is adorned with seven-carat diamonds and 14-karat white gold:
According to TMZ Sports, Greg Yuna and Jason "J-Frost" Adams created the piece in New York City, and it ran Love roughly $15,000.
Love is a longtime WWE fan who met The Undertaker prior to a game in October 2016 in celebration of the Cavs' 2016 NBA championship win:
At 30 years of age, Love grew up during the height of WWE's Attitude Era when stars like Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H and Mankind were putting on some of the most compelling performances in wrestling history.
With his new pendant in tow, Love can now celebrate Austin 3:16 any time he pleases. And that's the bottom line.
