Report: Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Files Countersuit Against Colt Cabana

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: CM Punk prepares to fight Mike Jackson in their welterweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk filed a lawsuit against independent wrestler and former friend Colt Cabana on June 18 to recoup $600,000 in legal fees, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

Punk and Cabana were co-defendants in a case that saw WWE physician Chris Amann sue them for defamation stemming from Punk's appearance on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014.

While Punk and Cabana won the case, Cabana filed a lawsuit against Punk in May claiming he and Punk had a verbal agreement for Punk to pay Cabana's legal fees, which led to Punk's countersuit. Cabana is seeking $200,000 in legal fees and other damages.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

