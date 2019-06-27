Miguel Almiron: 'I Know Nothing' of Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Miguel Almiron: 'I Know Nothing' of Real Madrid Transfer RumoursJune 27, 2019
Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron has said he is unaware of Real Madrid's reported interest in signing him, but it is an honour to be linked to such a club.
Per Goal's Chris Burton, the Paraguay international spoke to reporters during the Copa America: "I know nothing. I know nothing of it. Of course, for me it is an honour that a team of this size has an interest in my football. But, as I said, I do not know anything, and now I'm focused on the Copa America and Newcastle."
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
TyC Sports (h/t AS) previously reported Real have been watching the former Atlanta United star at the Copa America, where he has been a standout.
The report also stated his future was connected to that of manager Rafa Benitez, who will be leaving St. James' Park at the end of June:
Newcastle United FC @NUFC
It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019. Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC https://t.co/DWeBkpRubP
Almiron only joined Newcastle in January in a club-record €24 million move, per AS. He's been a hit for the Magpies during his short time in the Premier League, and his fine club form has carried over to the national team.
He was the star man in the 1-1 draw with Argentina:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Miguel Almirón’s game by numbers vs. Argentina: 100% final third pass accuracy 100% take-ons successful 100% tackles won 96% pass accuracy 6 ball recoveries 1 assist Good to see him back. 🇵🇾 https://t.co/fHcUV1XQIj
While a transfer just six months after joining the club would seem unlikely, the uncertainty surrounding Newcastle means it can't be ruled out. With Benitez on his way out, a new manager will take over, and it's unclear whether he will have plans for the playmaker.
Los Blancos have already had a busy summer and brought in another Premier League star in Chelsea's Eden Hazard. The Spanish giants have also invested in Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, and more arrivals are expected.
Almiron is a fine player, but his statistical output is limited―he has yet to score in the Premier League―and he doesn't appear to have much room for growth left.
He may earn his move to a bigger club at some point in the future, but will likely have to show more at Newcastle first in order to do so. The Magpies are not expected to sell less than a year after breaking their transfer record for him unless Los Blancos are willing to pay a lot more than the €24 million they invested in January.
Lukaku Balling on Venice Beach 🎥