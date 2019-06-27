Miguel Almiron: 'I Know Nothing' of Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron has said he is unaware of Real Madrid's reported interest in signing him, but it is an honour to be linked to such a club.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, the Paraguay international spoke to reporters during the Copa America: "I know nothing. I know nothing of it. Of course, for me it is an honour that a team of this size has an interest in my football. But, as I said, I do not know anything, and now I'm focused on the Copa America and Newcastle."

TyC Sports (h/t AS) previously reported Real have been watching the former Atlanta United star at the Copa America, where he has been a standout.

The report also stated his future was connected to that of manager Rafa Benitez, who will be leaving St. James' Park at the end of June:

Almiron only joined Newcastle in January in a club-record €24 million move, per AS. He's been a hit for the Magpies during his short time in the Premier League, and his fine club form has carried over to the national team.

He was the star man in the 1-1 draw with Argentina:

While a transfer just six months after joining the club would seem unlikely, the uncertainty surrounding Newcastle means it can't be ruled out. With Benitez on his way out, a new manager will take over, and it's unclear whether he will have plans for the playmaker.

Los Blancos have already had a busy summer and brought in another Premier League star in Chelsea's Eden Hazard. The Spanish giants have also invested in Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, and more arrivals are expected.

Almiron is a fine player, but his statistical output is limited―he has yet to score in the Premier League―and he doesn't appear to have much room for growth left.

He may earn his move to a bigger club at some point in the future, but will likely have to show more at Newcastle first in order to do so. The Magpies are not expected to sell less than a year after breaking their transfer record for him unless Los Blancos are willing to pay a lot more than the €24 million they invested in January.