Arsenal's Kieran Tierney Offer Will Have to Be 'A Lot More,' Says Neil Lennon

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has warned Arsenal their £15 million bid for full-back Kieran Tierney isn't close to the club's valuation of the player, and they will have to offer "a lot more" to land him.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, he also told reporters he's unaware if a second offer has been made:

"Not that I'm aware of. Arsenal are aware of what we value the player at. He's on a long-term contract, he's an asset and we don't want to sell him.

"It's going to have to take a lot more than what they've offered the first time around to give us a decision to make.

"I've had a chat with him as it can be a difficult decision and a bit unsettling. I've been there myself so it's important that we support him regardless of the outcome."

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reported on the opening bid:

Former Celtic and Arsenal player John Hartson scoffed at the reported bid, however, calling it an embarrassment:

Per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, the 22-year-old has previously been linked to Manchester United. There have also been links to Tottenham Hotspur in the past, per the Mirror.

Tierney has been a mainstay at left-back for Celtic for years and made his debut for the national team in 2016. He's regarded as one of Scotland's top talents and is expected to make the step up to a top league at some point in the near future.

A switch to a Premier League club could aid his development, as he and Celtic are rarely challenged in the domestic league—the club have won the Scottish Premiership eight years on the trot.

Former Hoops goalkeeper Pat Bonner questions whether the Gunners present enough of a step up, however:

Arsenal are looking for a replacement for Nacho Monreal, who has been a loyal servant for years but showed his age at times last season. At 33, he should no longer be asked to be a constant starter for the club.

Sead Kolasinac has been a serviceable replacement, but sports writer James Benge questioned his fit in a back four:

Tierney is an attacking specialist who still has room for growth. His tremendous speed and range would make him a great partner for Hector Bellerin, who also likes to use his athleticism to contribute in attack down the other wing.