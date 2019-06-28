Uruguay vs. Peru: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Uruguay will be favourites in their 2019 Copa America quarter-final against Peru on Saturday after finishing the group stage with a 1-0 win over Chile and an unbeaten record.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has installed La Celeste as the 8-13 favourites, while Peru carry odds of 9-2. A draw (after 90 minutes) comes in at 11-4.

Kick-off in Salvador is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST. Fans in the U.S. can watch the match via NBC Sports or ESPN+, while UK viewers can tune in via Premier Sports.

Uruguay secured the top spot in Group C with a 1-0 win over Chile thanks to a headed goal from star forward Edinson Cavani:

La Celeste had crushed Ecuador 4-0 on the opening matchday, but they were then held to a 2-2 draw by Japan. Those two goals are the only ones they have conceded so far in the tournament.

Peru topped the ranking for the best third-placed teams, taking four points from their three matches in Group A. They beat Bolivia and drew with Venezuela but took a beating in their last match, losing 5-0 to hosts Brazil.

While the Peruvians were poor in that match, the one-sided scoreline said more about Brazil's quality than their opponents' struggles.

South American football expert Daniel Edwards believes the Selecao are the clear favourites for the title:

Uruguay may see things differently, however. The 2011 champions have brought a strong squad to Brazil and have the perfect formula to find success in tournament play.

La Celeste have a tremendous defensive duo in Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, who have played with each other for years on the club level at Atletico Madrid.

The defensive mindset and willingness to put everything on the line isn't limited to the central duo:

Midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Torreira stand out for their high work rate. They don't carry much of a scoring threat but will run for days and create plenty of space for their team-mates as a result.

And with Cavani and Luis Suarez leading the attack, Uruguay usually have no trouble scoring. Both have found the net in two of the three matches they have played so far.

Peru don't have as much individual talent in their squad, although they have an ace scorer of their own in Paolo Guerrero.

The 35-year-old found the net in the 3-1 win over Bolivia, continuing his long history of success in the tournament:

Los Incas will have to limit mistakes against Uruguay, as that was their undoing in their last outing against Brazil. Pedro Gallese's blunder that led to an easy goal for Roberto Firmino proved costly, and the likes of Suarez and Cavani will punish similar errors.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Peru