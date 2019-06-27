Pep Guardiola Discusses Rodri, Marco Asensio Manchester City Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, but the Sky Blues won't be adding Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Guardiola spoke to reporters during a presentation in Barcelona, and while he said he didn't know whether Rodri would join, he praised the Spain international: "I've no idea [if Rodri is going to City], you'll see. He's a great player."

Per Sport Witness, Mundo Deportivo reported he also said he hasn't spoken to the player on the phone:

Asensio won't be making the move, however: "There is no chance that City will sign him."

Rodri has been linked strongly with the Citizens in the past few weeks. According to Sky Sports News, he has told Atletico he wishes to leave for City, and the Premier League champions are willing to trigger his €62.5 million buyout clause.

Atletico secured a deal for Real midfielder Marcos Llorente earlier this month, and he was bought as a Rodri replacement, according to sports writer David Cartlidge:

The 23-year-old returned to the Spanish capital last summer after leaving Atletico's academy for Villarreal in 2013. In his lone season with the Rojiblancos, he established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in La Liga.

Rodri has excellent size―Atletico's website lists him at 6'3"―and strength, but he's much more than a bruiser or defensive specialist. His combination of technical ability and positional awareness has drawn comparisons to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets from La Liga expert Terry Gibson, per Sky Sports News:

If the Spaniard joins, he'll likely provide competition for Fernandinho, who remains a key cog for the Citizens at the age of 34. Rodri will immediately provide depth at the position, as well as a long-term answer when the Brazilian retires.

Tifo Football explained how important Fernandinho is to the team, and why it's so hard to find a suitable replacement:

Links with Asensio have been fuelled by the 23-year-old's stagnation in the capital. Formerly of Mallorca, he was expected to enjoy a breakout campaign in 2018-19, stepping up in place of the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

He took a step backwards, however, scoring just a single goal in La Liga after bagging six in the 2017-18 season.

The 23-year-old remains a top prospect for Los Blancos, however, capable of scoring outrageous goals:

He's not expected to leave the Spanish capital this summer, and he'll instead have the chance to get back on track during Zinedine Zidane's first full season back in charge of the club.