Pep Guardiola Discusses Rodri, Marco Asensio Manchester City Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Discusses Rodri, Marco Asensio Manchester City Transfer RumoursJune 27, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, but the Sky Blues won't be adding Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.
Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Guardiola spoke to reporters during a presentation in Barcelona, and while he said he didn't know whether Rodri would join, he praised the Spain international: "I've no idea [if Rodri is going to City], you'll see. He's a great player."
Per Sport Witness, Mundo Deportivo reported he also said he hasn't spoken to the player on the phone:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Ok, if any City fans want some daft transfer fever. This was Pep's face just after he'd answered on Rodri. 3 minutes into the video. The things we do for you. 😂 https://t.co/Reci5tQeGr https://t.co/ZrNjc1kKPf
Asensio won't be making the move, however: "There is no chance that City will sign him."
Rodri has been linked strongly with the Citizens in the past few weeks. According to Sky Sports News, he has told Atletico he wishes to leave for City, and the Premier League champions are willing to trigger his €62.5 million buyout clause.
Atletico secured a deal for Real midfielder Marcos Llorente earlier this month, and he was bought as a Rodri replacement, according to sports writer David Cartlidge:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
@kev_egan Most certainly the replacement. Rodri will be gone very soon. He rejected Atleti's final contract proposal and confirmed to Simeone personally via phone he wished to leave.
The 23-year-old returned to the Spanish capital last summer after leaving Atletico's academy for Villarreal in 2013. In his lone season with the Rojiblancos, he established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in La Liga.
Rodri has excellent size―Atletico's website lists him at 6'3"―and strength, but he's much more than a bruiser or defensive specialist. His combination of technical ability and positional awareness has drawn comparisons to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets from La Liga expert Terry Gibson, per Sky Sports News:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
"He looked like Sergio Busquets after 20 minutes of his first game." 😳 La Liga expert Terry Gibson tells the latest Transfer Talk podcast why Rodri would be good value for money for Manchester City. 💰 Listen to the latest episode in full here: https://t.co/CqRqgsvZSH https://t.co/LIjs1TQmoq
If the Spaniard joins, he'll likely provide competition for Fernandinho, who remains a key cog for the Citizens at the age of 34. Rodri will immediately provide depth at the position, as well as a long-term answer when the Brazilian retires.
Tifo Football explained how important Fernandinho is to the team, and why it's so hard to find a suitable replacement:
Links with Asensio have been fuelled by the 23-year-old's stagnation in the capital. Formerly of Mallorca, he was expected to enjoy a breakout campaign in 2018-19, stepping up in place of the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.
He took a step backwards, however, scoring just a single goal in La Liga after bagging six in the 2017-18 season.
The 23-year-old remains a top prospect for Los Blancos, however, capable of scoring outrageous goals:
He's not expected to leave the Spanish capital this summer, and he'll instead have the chance to get back on track during Zinedine Zidane's first full season back in charge of the club.
