Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Taj Gibson, Cory Joseph and More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls understand that they are not in a position to make a run at the elite teams in the NBA as they look forward to the 2019-20 season.

John Paxson and Gar Forman made that admission during the regular season at about the same time they acquired Otto Porter from the Washington Wizards.

However, the Bulls know they have to get better after their 22-60 season last year, and they want to do it by bringing in quality players who can contribute. They are not seeking superstars, but they are looking for solid pros who have a track record and can be counted on to make key plays at important moments.

One of those players may be free agent and former Bull Taj Gibson, per Mark Schanowski of NBC Sports. He made $14 million each of the last two seasons while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he will almost certainly have to take less than $10 million to sign with the Bulls.

The 34-year-old, 6'9" power forward averaged 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, and he is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for his career.

The Bulls also have an interest in bringing in Cory Joseph, per Schanowski. The 27-year-old would almost certainly be a starter for the Bulls next year as they prepare rookie Coby White for life in the NBA.

Joseph is not a star, but he can help the team get better as the coaching staff prepares White to become a full-time starter.

Joseph averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Pacers last season off the bench in 25.2 minutes per game. He is averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 assists in his eight years in the league with the San Antonio Spurs (four years), Toronto Raptors (two years) and Pacers (two years).

The Bulls are clearly interested in making changes and upgrades, but one of the changes they are not interested in making is getting rid of Zach LaVine, one of the franchise's centerpieces.

There have been rumblings that the Bulls would be willing to make LaVine available in a trade, but Chicago Bulls long-time beat writer K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tweeted that the team has "never" made LaVine available, particularly before the draft in an effort to move up.

The 6'5" LaVine averaged 23.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, and the five-year veteran is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for his career.