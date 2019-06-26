Report: Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. Expected to Transfer to Florida

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. is expected to transfer to Florida, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Borzello referred to the 6'10" player as the No. 1 transfer in the country this season.

Blackshear has already graduated, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators next season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

