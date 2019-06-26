Report: Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. Expected to Transfer to Florida

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies takes a foul shot during the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. is expected to transfer to Florida, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Borzello referred to the 6'10" player as the No. 1 transfer in the country this season.

Blackshear has already graduated, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators next season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Potential Impact of California’s 'Pay-for-Play' Legislation

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Potential Impact of California’s 'Pay-for-Play' Legislation

    Busting Brackets
    via Busting Brackets

    How Florida Utilized Their Big Men Last Season

    Florida Gators Basketball logo
    Florida Gators Basketball

    How Florida Utilized Their Big Men Last Season

    Eric Fawcett
    via Gatorcountry

    Report: NCAA to Tighten Transfer Rules

    Florida Gators Basketball logo
    Florida Gators Basketball

    Report: NCAA to Tighten Transfer Rules

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Texas Tech Suspends Guard Deshawn Corprew

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech Suspends Guard Deshawn Corprew

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report