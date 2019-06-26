Lynx's Odyssey Sims Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving; Faces 2 Charges

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was arrested June 6 on suspicion of driving under the influence in Minneapolis.

According to an arrest report obtained by Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune, Sims was pulled over for speeding and a lane violation around 1 a.m. After she failed three field sobriety tests, Sims had two breathalyzer tests, one showing a reading of .206 and another at the police station showing .20. The legal limit in Minnesota is .08.

"The Minnesota Lynx are aware of the reported incident involving Odyssey Sims," the Lynx told the Star Tribune in a statement Wednesday. "As an organization we take these matters very seriously and continue to wait for the legal process to run its course and will have further comment when appropriate."

Sims has continued to play despite her arrest and was in the lineup less than 24 hours after the incident, putting up 15 points and six rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury. She is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds through the team's first 11 games.

Sims is facing two gross misdemeanor charges of third-degree DWI and is due back in court July 16.