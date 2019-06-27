Gold Cup 2019: Quarterfinals Fixtures, Final Group Tables and More

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Group D concluded its play at the 2019 Gold Cup on Wednesday with two fixtures in Kansas City, Kansas.

The United States and Panama squared off to decide the group's winner, while Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago played to avoid finishing last in the group.

Here is a look at how everything played out, along with the schedule for the quarterfinals.

Wednesday Results

Guyana 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

United States 1, Panama 0

Group D Results

1. United States: 3-0-0, 9 points, +11 GD

2. Panama: 2-0-1, 6 points, +3 GD

3. Guyana: 0-1-2, 1 point, -6 GD

4. Trinidad and Tobago: 0-1-2, 1 point, -8 GD

Quarterfinals Matchups

Haiti vs. Canada, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Panama, Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

United States vs. Curacao, Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday Results

Guyana 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Neil Danns nearly got Guyana its lone victory in Group D play, but Trinidad and Tobago got a late goal from Kevin Molino in the 80th minute to earn a 1-1 draw during its final game of the Gold Cup.

Both teams finished with a 0-1-2 record. Guyana will officially finish in third place due to having a better goal differential.

While it took Trinidad and Tobago an extended period to get on the board, it dominated for most of the match. The team held possession for 61 percent of the time, outshot Trinidad 14-7 and had three different corner kicks that gave it opportunities.

However, Trinidad and Tobago had four offsides and squandered several opportunities to form an attack.

Guyana, by contrast, scored on its only shot on goal.

It was a disappointing result for both teams, which entered the Gold Cup hoping to play spoiler against the U.S. and Panama only to be blown out.

United States 1, Panama 0

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With their quarterfinals appearances sealed, the United States and Panama played most of Wednesday night conservatively. The aggressive attacks were few and far between, giving way to a mostly neutral affair that was only broken up by Jozy Altidore.

The U.S. star sent a shot to the back of the net in the 66th minute, giving the team a 1-0 victory over Panama to capture Group D.

The United States will move on to play Curacao in the quarterfinals, while Panama will face off against Jamaica.

The U.S. held possession for 62 percent of the match with a mostly methodical approach. The team shot only seven times, two of which went on goal. Panama matched the United States' shot total in just 38 percent possession time.

The U.S. also squandered multiple opportunities, particularly with its four corner kicks. However, Altidore made good on his third strong attempt at a goal and brought the U.S. a victory to continue its strong Gold Cup run.