Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Undertaker, Aleister Black and More

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that, while it may appear obvious, The Undertaker's return to television is meant to boost ratings and interest in the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The Deadman returned Monday on Raw, rescuing Roman Reigns from a beatdown at the hands of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre despite having zero rhyme or reason to. Taking that into account, Undertaker's role on the road to Extreme Rules is incredibly transparent.

Yet again, WWE Creative is trying to mask its shortcomings by dipping into the vat of Attitude Era icons whose best days are a full decade behind them. Completely ignoring the borderline embarrassing showing against Goldberg at Super ShowDown earlier in June, the writing team has dusted off The Deadman as a way to appease fans who have otherwise grown tired of its complacency and subpar storytelling.

For nostalgia reasons, seeing The Phenom walk the aisle for another war between the ropes will never get old. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the man behind the iconic character, and with every below-average performance, a bit of his aura fades.

Luckily for him, Reigns and McIntyre will do most of the heavy lifting, allowing Undertaker to hit his signature stuff and send fans home happy. If he can execute everything better than he did against Goldberg, that is, when his trademark Tombstone Piledriver nearly ended in disaster as his opponent's head was driven into the canvas.