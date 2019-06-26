Chris Jericho Announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card in July

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 09: Chris Jericho looks on during the Dominion 6.9 In Osaka-Jo Hall of NJPW on June 09, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho will be on hand for All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen event on July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, the promotion announced Wednesday.

Jericho's role at Fight for the Fallen is unclear, with three matches on the card so far.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

