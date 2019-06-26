Chris Jericho Announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card in July

Chris Jericho Announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card in JulyJune 26, 2019
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Chris Jericho will be on hand for All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen event on July 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, the promotion announced Wednesday.
All Elite Wrestling @AEWrestling
#AEW #FightForTheFallen Sat, July 13th @DailysPlace CHRIS JERICHO (@IamJericho) will be LIVE in Jacksonville Streaming FREE on @BRLive // https://t.co/abXNiCx6PE https://t.co/5uWbOVZQLu
Jericho's role at Fight for the Fallen is unclear, with three matches on the card so far.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
