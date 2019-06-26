Look: AEW's Kenny Omega Appears to Take Shot at WWE in Since-Deleted Tweet

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega posted a critical tweet seemingly directed at WWE on Wednesday after The Wrap's Tony Maglio reported the promotion will air Evolve's 10th Anniversary Celebration on WWE Network in competition with AEW's Fight for the Fallen show.

Omega deleted the tweet in question and posted another message, writing he "said [his] piece."

AEW announced in March it would run Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 13, and a percentage of the gate revenue will be donated to victims of gun violence. A gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in August 2018, killing two people and injuring 10 more.

Omega's initial tweet was likely a reference to WWE's formal partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Many fans were unhappy to see WWE work together with Saudi Arabia given the country's poor human rights record.

The outcry grew louder when journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. In a report released June 19, United Nations investigator Agnes Callamard said there is "credible evidence" to hold Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman partially responsible for Khashoggi's death.