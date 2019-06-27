Colombia vs. Chile: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Colombia can dump defending champions Chile out of the 2019 Copa America when the two vie for a place in the semi-final on Friday.

Los Cafeteros impressed as winners of Group B, taking nine points from nine. James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado and Davinson Sanchez ensure this team is strong at both ends of the pitch.

By contrast, Chile could only finish as runners-up to Uruguay in Group C. Even so, La Roja still feature some notable match-winners, including Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez.

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 8 p.m. local time, 12 a.m. (Saturday) BST, 7 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports

Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN +

Odds

Colombia: 127-100

Chile: 141-50

Draw: 11-5

Odds per Oddschecker.

Sanchez has endured a tough time in Manchester since swapping Arsenal for United back in 2018. Yet there is no doubt the 30-year-old still has the ability to turn any game in Chile's favour.

What's helping Sanchez is the possession-heavy style imposed by coach Reinaldo Rueda. The latter's 3-4-3 formation has given Sanchez the freedom to rotate "from featuring out on his familiar left-side of attack or drifting more centrally," per David Alexander Hughes of the Manchester Evening News.

He noted how "Chile also average noticeably more passes at 507.7 per 90 minutes in comparison to United’s average of 481.74."

Sanchez in this sort of form presents a major challenge to what has been a rock-solid Colombia defence. Everton centre-back Yerry Mina and Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina have underpinned a unit yet to be breached through three matches.

If Mina and Tottenham's ball-playing central defender Sanchez can keep a Chile forward line also featuring Eduardo Vargas quiet, Colombia have the quality up top to sneak another narrow win.

Much will depend on the form of gifted No. 10 Rodriguez, who has already shown glimpses of the vision and technique he possesses.

The 27-year-old will play the key role in releasing the pace of Cuadrado and Duvan Zapata behind the Chile defence. If Rodriguez sees more of the ball than Sanchez, the holders will be out and Colombia will have a place in the last four.