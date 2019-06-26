AFCON 2019: Wednesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

AFCON 2019: Wednesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated ScheduleJune 26, 2019
Nigeria took control of Group B at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 win over Guinea on Wednesday. Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo netted the winner in the 73rd minute at the Alexandria Stadium to give the Super Eagles six points from six.
Group A takes focus later in the day, with hosts Egypt looking for a second win when they face Congo. Prior to that kick-off, Uganda can take top spot by avoiding defeat against Zimbabwe.
Wednesday's Results
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea
- Uganda vs. Zimbabwe
- Congo vs. Egypt
Group B (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Nigeria: 2, 2, 0, 0, +2, 6
2. Madagascar: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1
3. Guinea: 2, 0, 1, 1, -1, 1
4. Burundi: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0
Thursday's Schedule
- Group B: Madagascar vs. Burundi: 4:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET
- Group C: Senegal vs. Algeria: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET
- Group C: Kenya vs. Tanzania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET
Nigeria were on the front foot early against a Guinea side struggling for impetus and creativity from midfield. The presence of Naby Keita made little difference, as the Liverpool man struggled to shake off inevitable rust accrued during a lengthy injury layoff:
John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC
Naby Keita is struggling to get into the game. With his lack of match practice, competing with a strong Nigeria midfield of Ndidi, Etebo and Iwobi will be tough. He doesn’t look his normal self at the moment but maybe he needs more time to settle back in. #AFCON2019
The Super Eagles responded to Guinea's sluggishness by exploiting their pace in wide areas and height in the box:
John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC
Ola Aina looks full of confidence at left-back for Nigeria. His assist against Burundi was incredible. He could be a Super Eagles star in Egypt. Meanwhile Wilfred Ndidi is causing loads of problems for Guinea in the air from set pieces.
While Nigeria had an element of control, Gernot Rohr's team failed to click in the final third, where Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi weren't combining enough.
A goalless first half was inevitable with so little inspiration in attacking areas. Both teams also weren't shy about making aggressive challenges, with Keita in particular subjected to some rough treatment.
Nigeria continued doing most of the running after the break, with Wilfred Ndidi and Musa impressing.
Colin NOT Collins @ColinUdoh
61’ Musa with a lung-bursting run, turning a CK into attack and taking out two defenders, but his attempted cross to Ighalo is cut out #NGAGUI #Team9jaStrong #Afcon2019
For all their endeavour it ultimately took an old-fashioned route to goal for the Super Eagles to break the deadlock. Omeruo, who played last season for Leganes on loan, rose highest to glance in Moses Simon's well-placed corner.
With Keita substituted, Guinea lacked the guile to fashion enough clear-cut chances to net an equaliser.
It means Nigeria are in firm control of the group, despite struggling to truly turn on the style through two matches.
