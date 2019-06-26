Shinsuke Nakamura and the 6 Forgotten WWE Stars Who Need an AEW Contract

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

If WWE did its due diligence, they could find ways to feature more of their active roster on television. It's not acceptable` for talents to be sitting backstage, collecting checks and getting older, week after week. Wrestlers have a short shelf life; many wrestlers are giving the primes of their careers to Vince McMahon, in the hopes of getting over and getting noticed. And the bare minimum WWE could do would be to put these wrestlers on on TV and allow them with e over, But they don't.

tSome of this has been made difficult by the Wild Card rule, which allows for wrestlers to appear on their non-assigned show. It's why we've been seeing Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon on both Mondays and Tuesdays, rather than a variety of interesting faces. It's how you get a wrestler like Samoa Joe, who will be competing for the WWE Championship (the SmackDown men's title) on Extreme Rules, despite competing for the Raw brand.

Here are 7 promising WWE Superstars who need to stop sitting backstage and sign with AEW. They're built and trained for better things than what they've currently been given.