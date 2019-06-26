Shinsuke Nakamura and the 6 Forgotten WWE Stars Who Need an AEW Contract

Shinsuke Nakamura and the 6 Forgotten WWE Stars Who Need an AEW ContractJune 26, 2019
If WWE did its due diligence, they could find ways to feature more of their active roster on television. It's not acceptable` for talents to be sitting backstage, collecting checks and getting older, week after week. Wrestlers have a short shelf life; many wrestlers are giving the primes of their careers to Vince McMahon, in the hopes of getting over and getting noticed. And the bare minimum WWE could do would be to put these wrestlers on on TV and allow them with e over, But they don't.
tSome of this has been made difficult by the Wild Card rule, which allows for wrestlers to appear on their non-assigned show. It's why we've been seeing Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon on both Mondays and Tuesdays, rather than a variety of interesting faces. It's how you get a wrestler like Samoa Joe, who will be competing for the WWE Championship (the SmackDown men's title) on Extreme Rules, despite competing for the Raw brand.
Here are 7 promising WWE Superstars who need to stop sitting backstage and sign with AEW. They're built and trained for better things than what they've currently been given.
Luke Harper
Poor Luke Harper. Here's a guy who announced on social media that he wanted to leave WWE, and not only did WWE refuse to come to terms with his release, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Robert DeFelice of eWrestling News), WWE tacked on an extra six months due to time off as a result of injury.
The most talented member of the Wyatt Family should sign with AEW once this is all over, and prove WWE wrong. He has star potential, but he's been forced to hide it as a backwoods cult member.
Sasha Banks
The other notable talent who's sitting on the bench, just waiting for her release, is Sasha Banks. The situation has been at an impasse since WrestleMania 35, when she and Bayley dropped the women's tag titles to the Iiconics.
Signing Sasha Banks to AEW would be an incredible get. Banks is the type of talent that one can build a roster around, and there would be no better individual to carry and lead AEW's women's division.
Asuka and Kairi Sane
Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently a tag team called the Kabuki Warriors, and they'll be facing the IIconics for the women's tag team championships. And although they'll definitely win the titles and hold them for a long time, they're both better singles performers.
WWE has incrementally made Asuka less creepy and less intimidating, which won't serve her well if she ever goes back to being a singles competitor. And Kairi Sane is a relatively small performer, in a promotion that favors the big and powerful. In AED, they could the respect that they deserve, from both the front office and the fans.
Killian Dain
The former heavy for sAnity is currently wrestling NXT shows overseas. There's simply no room for him to be the sort of hoss that he's meant to be. As the standout member of his old stable, Killiian could easily be a monster in AEW, who can ragdoll the rest of the competition.
Naomi
The most athletic women on the WWE women's roster is typically missing in action. She deserves to be competing for the title. Perhaps, once Becky Lynch is done with Lacey Evans, Naomi can fight her and get some of her mojo back. Otherwise, she's be better off headed to AEW. A move could also be a nice refresher; she can finally drop some of her more gimmicked moves, like the Rear End, and build up a more painful repertoire that highlights her athleticism.
EC3
There's no way EC3 saw this coming when he signed with WWE. This man is a 2-time former TNA world Heavyweight champion with a million-dollar body. And now, he's running through the hallways backstage, chasing after the 24/7 title.
He needs to sign with AEW and pretend the last two years never happened.
Shinsuke Nakamura
The King of Strong Style is stuck in a go-nowhere partnership with Rusev. The two men haven't picked up a tag team win since early February
Nakamura is 39-years-old, which probably makes him hesitant to start over. And there was a promising confrontation between him and Finn Balor on the June 25 episode of SmackDown. But if this doesn't pan out with a feud and an eventual title run, Nakamura needs to go somewhere where he can apply his considerable skills.