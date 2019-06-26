Thiago Silva Says He'll Retire Before He Becomes 'Embarrassing on the Field'June 26, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has revealed his intention to retire before he becomes "embarrassing" and can no longer perform at the top level.
Silva, who will turn 35 in September, is at the Copa America with Brazil and has started all three of the Selecao's matches.
He told PSG's official magazine (h/t Goal's Guy Atkinson):
"I hope I can make the decision to give up before my legs give up on me.
"I do not want to be embarrassing on the field and feel one day that I'm not at my best and players can beat me easily in duels.
"I am happy that my career has been successful, and I want to finish at the highest level possible.
"I'm a fan of how Zinedine Zidane ended his career, right after a World Cup. At some point, I will also have to make that decision to stop."
Silva also spoke of his ambitions to be a coach or an assistant, rather than a manager: "I do not see myself as a leader; I want to be on the pitch, maybe as a coach or as an assistant."
The centre-back made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians last season, and he'd have made more had a knee injury not kept him out of the final eight games.
He earned his sixth Ligue 1 title with PSG, but his injury caused him to miss the Coupe de France final, in which his side were upset on penalties by Rennes after letting slip a 2-0 lead.
Silva has won that trophy on four occasions, though, as well as the Coupe de la Ligue five times.
Although Silva and PSG were undone in the second leg at the Parc des Princes, the defender put in a superb performance when his side beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League last 16:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Thiago Silva made more clearances (10) than any other player at Old Trafford this evening. He did not commit a single foul or even get dribbled past. ⛰ https://t.co/r35bih6p6V
Dominic King of the Daily Mail was impressed:
Dominic King @DominicKing_DM
Thiago Silva having one of those games when you can see why he was once the world’s best central defender. Might be one of PSG’s best ever European performances, this.
The display followed a similarly commanding showing when PSG beat Liverpool 2-1 earlier in the season.
While Silva is past his prime, it's clear he can still perform at the top level.
Decline can happen quickly for some players when they reach the twilight of their careers, though, which Silva seems well aware of.
It would come as little surprise if he hangs up his boots when his PSG contract expires next year.
