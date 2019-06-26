Thiago Silva Says He'll Retire Before He Becomes 'Embarrassing on the Field'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has revealed his intention to retire before he becomes "embarrassing" and can no longer perform at the top level.

Silva, who will turn 35 in September, is at the Copa America with Brazil and has started all three of the Selecao's matches.

He told PSG's official magazine (h/t Goal's Guy Atkinson):

"I hope I can make the decision to give up before my legs give up on me.

"I do not want to be embarrassing on the field and feel one day that I'm not at my best and players can beat me easily in duels.

"I am happy that my career has been successful, and I want to finish at the highest level possible.

"I'm a fan of how Zinedine Zidane ended his career, right after a World Cup. At some point, I will also have to make that decision to stop."

Silva also spoke of his ambitions to be a coach or an assistant, rather than a manager: "I do not see myself as a leader; I want to be on the pitch, maybe as a coach or as an assistant."

Behind the Scenes at Le Classique Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background Right Arrow Icon

The centre-back made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians last season, and he'd have made more had a knee injury not kept him out of the final eight games.

He earned his sixth Ligue 1 title with PSG, but his injury caused him to miss the Coupe de France final, in which his side were upset on penalties by Rennes after letting slip a 2-0 lead.

Silva has won that trophy on four occasions, though, as well as the Coupe de la Ligue five times.

Although Silva and PSG were undone in the second leg at the Parc des Princes, the defender put in a superb performance when his side beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League last 16:

Dominic King of the Daily Mail was impressed:

The display followed a similarly commanding showing when PSG beat Liverpool 2-1 earlier in the season.

While Silva is past his prime, it's clear he can still perform at the top level.

Decline can happen quickly for some players when they reach the twilight of their careers, though, which Silva seems well aware of.

It would come as little surprise if he hangs up his boots when his PSG contract expires next year.