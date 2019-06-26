Report: Liverpool Describe Nicolas Pepe Transfer Rumours as 'Pure Lies'

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly described rumours they are negotiating with Lille for Nicolas Pepe as "pure lies."

Per ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy, the club countered reports from France and denied holding talks or meetings regarding the winger.

The only contact between the two teams came when Reds sporting director Michael Edwards personally informed manager Christophe Galtier they have "zero interest" in signing Pepe earlier in June.

Pepe, who is valued in the region of £70 million, has also been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Reddy reported the club feel they're being used to drive up interest in the 24-year-old and, in turn, his price tag.

The Reds' reaction follows RMC Sport's Mohamed Bouhafsi's report to Get French Football News:

Pepe enjoyed a superb campaign with Lille last season, racking up 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions from the right wing.

His efforts earned him a place on Ligue 1's Team of the Year, and this became a familiar sight in the French top flight:

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz is hoping to see Liverpool add another top-class attacking player to the squad this summer:

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title last season by one point to Manchester City.

One of the Sky Blues' biggest assets is their strength in depth, particularly when it comes to forward areas, where they can call on Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane.

Adding Pepe to Liverpool's ranks would help them get a little closer to emulating that depth, but the Reds already have a settled attacking lineup of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Bringing in another player who would expect to be a regular starter could affect that harmony, which, along with his enormous valuation, perhaps explains why the Reds are not looking to sign Pepe this summer.