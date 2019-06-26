Report: Liverpool Describe Nicolas Pepe Transfer Rumours as 'Pure Lies'June 26, 2019
Liverpool have reportedly described rumours they are negotiating with Lille for Nicolas Pepe as "pure lies."
Per ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy, the club countered reports from France and denied holding talks or meetings regarding the winger.
The only contact between the two teams came when Reds sporting director Michael Edwards personally informed manager Christophe Galtier they have "zero interest" in signing Pepe earlier in June.
Pepe, who is valued in the region of £70 million, has also been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.
Reddy reported the club feel they're being used to drive up interest in the 24-year-old and, in turn, his price tag.
The Reds' reaction follows RMC Sport's Mohamed Bouhafsi's report to Get French Football News:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Exclusive | Mohamed Bouhafsi on Nicolas Pépé: “There are very concrete discussions with Liverpool.” https://t.co/W7Nf79vb5o
Pepe enjoyed a superb campaign with Lille last season, racking up 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions from the right wing.
His efforts earned him a place on Ligue 1's Team of the Year, and this became a familiar sight in the French top flight:
Goal @goal
What a strike 🔥 This is why Nicolas Pepe is set for a big move this summer 👏 https://t.co/akE8I7WryO
Football writer Joel Rabinowitz is hoping to see Liverpool add another top-class attacking player to the squad this summer:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
For next season: an elite quality 4th attacker to share the work load with the front three; more cover at fullback; another centre back. A fully settled Keita & Chamberlain to take the midfield up another level too. This team can still improve. Exciting times ahead.
The Reds missed out on the Premier League title last season by one point to Manchester City.
One of the Sky Blues' biggest assets is their strength in depth, particularly when it comes to forward areas, where they can call on Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Adding Pepe to Liverpool's ranks would help them get a little closer to emulating that depth, but the Reds already have a settled attacking lineup of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
Bringing in another player who would expect to be a regular starter could affect that harmony, which, along with his enormous valuation, perhaps explains why the Reds are not looking to sign Pepe this summer.
David Silva to Leave Man City
Man City legend confirms 2019/20 season will be his last