Kyler Murray Excited for Cardinals' Season; Thinks Team 'Can Be Very Dangerous'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray spoke with Fox Sports Arizona's Jody Jackson (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk) on Tuesday and said that he thinks his team could be "very dangerous" this season.

"I think it will all be an adjustment," Murray said when asked about getting ready for NFL competition and the preseason.

"Just for all of us rookies, it's going to be an adjustment," he continued. "I've always been confident in myself, trust my abilities. I trust what I can do on the football field along with coach (Kliff) Kingsbury's coaching teaching me. I think us together along with the players that we have can be very dangerous."

He concluded by saying he couldn't wait for the season to start.

Murray, who was at an Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game in Phoenix with 21 other Cardinals rookies and threw out the first pitch, knows a thing or two about dangerous offenses.

His Oklahoma Sooners just scored 48.4 points per game, the best mark in Division I-FBS. Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and added 1,001 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

He'll be joined by an exciting group of rookie skill-position players (e.g., wideouts Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson) and a few talented Cardinals (e.g. wideouts Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk and running back David Johnson).

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018, knows a little about leading dangerous offenses. Under his watch, the Red Raiders finished 24th or better in Division I-FBS in scoring, with a high of second in 2015.

It wouldn't be a big surprise to see Arizona become one of the NFL's top offenses, but as Murray said, there could also be an adjustment period with a new coach coming in and an influx of rookie talent as well. Still, the potential is there for a high-scoring season.