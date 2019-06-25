Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss Rematch for SmackDown Title Set for WWE Extreme Rules

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Alexa Bliss is getting another shot at the SmackDown women's championship, and it's all thanks to Nikki Cross.

Cross defeated Bayley during Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, earning Bliss a title shot at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

Bliss lost her matchup at Stomping Grounds for the title, with Bayley able to take advantage of a distraction by Cross to retain her title. Cross has been Bliss' closest ally, but their partnership showed some signs of fraying Monday night when a frustrated Cross shoved Bliss in a seeming fit of confusion on Raw.

They took on Natalya and Naomi in a tag team match after that brief scrap, with Bliss this time winning thanks to Cross. The feud seems to be building momentum for Cross as a threat in the women's division despite the fact she's second in command to Bliss.

This appears to be setting up for some blow off at Extreme Rules, either with Cross helping Bliss win the championship off Bayley or (more likely) as some sort of Bliss-Cross feud after the pay-per-view.