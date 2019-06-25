Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss Rematch for SmackDown Title Set for WWE Extreme Rules

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is seen at the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff Event in New York. Bliss ditched her skimpy two-piece ring gear that helped make the former WWE champ one of the more alluring wrestlers in the company for a full bodysuit. Performing for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, where strict rules apply to how much of the body a woman can bare in public, Bliss wasn't about to risk offending a nation that was set to have WWE female wrestlers fight on the same card as the men. (Adam Hunger/Invision for 2K Games/AP Images)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Alexa Bliss is getting another shot at the SmackDown women's championship, and it's all thanks to Nikki Cross. 

Cross defeated Bayley during Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, earning Bliss a title shot at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

Bliss lost her matchup at Stomping Grounds for the title, with Bayley able to take advantage of a distraction by Cross to retain her title. Cross has been Bliss' closest ally, but their partnership showed some signs of fraying Monday night when a frustrated Cross shoved Bliss in a seeming fit of confusion on Raw.

They took on Natalya and Naomi in a tag team match after that brief scrap, with Bliss this time winning thanks to Cross. The feud seems to be building momentum for Cross as a threat in the women's division despite the fact she's second in command to Bliss.

This appears to be setting up for some blow off at Extreme Rules, either with Cross helping Bliss win the championship off Bayley or (more likely) as some sort of Bliss-Cross feud after the pay-per-view. 

Related

    Rumor: Jinder Mahal Agrees to New 5-Year Contract

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rumor: Jinder Mahal Agrees to New 5-Year Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest WWE Rumors Roundup 👂

    🤝 Lesnar's new deal 🤔 Rusev's future unclear 💥 Kofi's new feud

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Latest WWE Rumors Roundup 👂

    🤝 Lesnar's new deal 🤔 Rusev's future unclear 💥 Kofi's new feud

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    What Jon Moxley's Debut Means for AEW

    WWE logo
    WWE

    What Jon Moxley's Debut Means for AEW

    Haris Kruskic
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Recap 📝

    💪 Usos take down tag team champs 🔁 Truth retains 24/7 Championship 😴 Handicap match goes to no-contest

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Recap 📝

    💪 Usos take down tag team champs 🔁 Truth retains 24/7 Championship 😴 Handicap match goes to no-contest

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report