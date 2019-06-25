Luka Doncic Complains About Lufthansa Airlines After Being Reassigned to Economy

Luka Doncic Complains About Lufthansa Airlines After Being Reassigned to EconomyJune 26, 2019
Winning Rookie of the Year apparently doesn't spare Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic from suffering the occasional travel headache.
Doncic tweeted Tuesday he was flying with his family when Lufthansa bumped him out of business class and into economy:
Luka Doncic @luka7doncic
Never been treated so poorly before by an airline. Booked business travel for me and my family and @lufthansa will not honor our tickets. We’ve been reassigned to Economy class, no idea why and they gave us back only the 20% of our money from the business ticket. 🤦♂️ thank you!
Doncic's final destination was unclear, but his tweet tagged his location as Los Angeles. He was in Santa Monica, California, on Monday night for the NBA Awards event, where he received the 2019 Rookie of the Year award.
NBA @NBA
🌟 @luka7doncic of the @dallasmavs wins the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year! #KiaROY #NBAAwards https://t.co/DpUweOY65b
The phrase "star treatment" is generally reserved for how a player is handled by referees on the court. In this case, Doncic could've used it in the airline terminal.
