Luka Doncic Complains About Lufthansa Airlines After Being Reassigned to Economy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Luka Dončić, winner of the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award, poses during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports)
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Winning Rookie of the Year apparently doesn't spare Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic from suffering the occasional travel headache.

Doncic tweeted Tuesday he was flying with his family when Lufthansa bumped him out of business class and into economy:

Doncic's final destination was unclear, but his tweet tagged his location as Los Angeles. He was in Santa Monica, California, on Monday night for the NBA Awards event, where he received the 2019 Rookie of the Year award.

The phrase "star treatment" is generally reserved for how a player is handled by referees on the court. In this case, Doncic could've used it in the airline terminal.

