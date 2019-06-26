Flyers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Talbot, Ivan Provorov and More FA Plans

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers could be aggressive this offseason after missing the playoffs in 2018-19, but one of the big keys could be keeping some of their own free agents.

The squad already re-signed Travis Sanheim as well as the recently acquired Kevin Hayes, but this could only be the start of some important moves in the coming weeks.

Philadelphia took the first step Tuesday by providing qualifying offers to several restricted free agents while saving money by passing on a couple more:

Ivan Provorov is one of the more intriguing players on the list as a 22-year-old who has played in all 82 games in each of the last three years. The 2015 first-round pick is one of the top young players on the roster and the team will certainly want to do what it can to keep him around.

The challenge could be the fact he is looking for a long-term deal worth at least $8 million per year, according to Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

General manager Chuck Fletcher seems intent on signing an extension but will wait for the process to play out:

Like all the restricted free agents with qualifying offers, the Flyers will get a chance to match if another team offers these players a deal.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny will also be important signings for Philadelphia, although the organization might struggle to keep all of these players while remaining under the cap. Depending on interest from around the league, there might be some difficult decisions ahead for Fletcher.

The team likely also wants to re-sign Cam Talbot, who is an unrestricted free agent after coming over in a trade in February.

The goalie only appeared in four games last year for the Flyers but it only a couple of seasons removed from being a Vezina candidate with the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, Philadelphia is looking to re-sign the 31-year-old but four other teams have shown interest, including the Carolina Hurricanes. Frank Seravalli of TSN added the Calgary Flames could be a top options, but noted "he's kept in touch with the Flyers."

Carter Hart is a promising player after a great first year in the NHL last season, but depth could be a problem with Brian Elliott, Michael Neuvirth and Talbot all free agents.

Meanwhile, the Flyers can also add some talent from outside the organization this offseason.

They have already showed they are willing to make trades, acquiring Tyler Pitlick from the Dallas Stars in a deal for Ryan Hartman after also getting Justin Braun and Matt Niskanen earlier this month.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported the squad has reached out to free agent Nate Prosser, although there is competition from at least four other teams.

The defenseman only played 15 games last season with the Minnesota Wild, but there could be value in adding the veteran to an otherwise young roster.

While Philadelphia knows it could be limited by cap restraints, being aggressive this month will likely be the best way to get back into playoff contention for 2019-20 and beyond.