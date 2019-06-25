Texas Tech Suspends Forward Deshawn Corprew After Assault Allegations

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Texas Tech has suspended basketball player Deshawn Corprew after allegations of assault, according to Scott Phillips of NBC Sports.

"Once Coach Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation. Further comment will be withheld until the appropriate time," the school said in a statement Monday.

As a redshirt sophomore, Corprew appeared in 37 of the team's 38 games last season while helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA tournament title game.

The forward averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, ranking eighth on the team in minutes per game.

Texas Tech's NCAA tournament run led to its first Final Four in school history, during which Corprew averaged 8.3 minutes per game.

Little information is currently known about Corprew's allegations and his future standing with the team is in doubt.