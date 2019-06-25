Texas Tech Suspends Forward Deshawn Corprew After Assault Allegations

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Texas Tech forward Deshawn Corprew in action against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. Duke defeated Texas Tech 69-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Texas Tech has suspended basketball player Deshawn Corprew after allegations of assault, according to Scott Phillips of NBC Sports. 

"Once Coach Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation. Further comment will be withheld until the appropriate time," the school said in a statement Monday.

As a redshirt sophomore, Corprew appeared in 37 of the team's 38 games last season while helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA tournament title game.

The forward averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, ranking eighth on the team in minutes per game.

Texas Tech's NCAA tournament run led to its first Final Four in school history, during which Corprew averaged 8.3 minutes per game.

Little information is currently known about Corprew's allegations and his future standing with the team is in doubt.

Related

    Texas Tech Suspends Guard Deshawn Corprew

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech Suspends Guard Deshawn Corprew

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How John Calipari Redefined His School, His Sport, and His Era

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    How John Calipari Redefined His School, His Sport, and His Era

    Saturday Down South
    via Saturday Down South

    Oklahoma St. Hires Brother of Top 2020 Prospect as Asst. Coach

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma St. Hires Brother of Top 2020 Prospect as Asst. Coach

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    19% of NCAA Trainers Say Coaches Played Athletes Deemed Medically Unfit

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    19% of NCAA Trainers Say Coaches Played Athletes Deemed Medically Unfit

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report