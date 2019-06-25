Oklahoma St. Hires No. 3-Ranked Prospect Cade Cunningham's Brother to Staff

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Oklahoma State is doing everything in its power to land a commitment from guard Cade Cunningham, a top recruit in the 2020 class.

Per ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton Jr. announced Tuesday he hired Cunningham's older brother Cannen as an assistant:

"I am thrilled to be able to add Cannen to our staff. I have gotten to know Cannen really well over the last year or so as I have watched his development as a coach. He has a great knack for player development and has a relatability with players that will be a tremendous asset to the continual growth of our program. Cannen has strong knowledge of basketball as he has learned from a couple of our game's best teachers. I look forward to the energy and relationships that he can bring to elevate our program to the next level."

Cannen has coaching experience, including last season as Tulane's associate director of video operations.

The Cowboys are boosting their staff as they hope to land one of the nation's premier prospects.

Cade, who is entering his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida, is a 5-star prospect and ranked as the No. 2 combo guard and No. 3 overall prospect in next year's recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Oklahoma State has a 100 percent chance to get Cade's commitment, per 247Sports' crystal ball prediction. He's one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and has offers from Duke, Kentucky, Florida, Kansas and North Carolina, among others.

It's become common for teams to hire family members of high-profile recruits. Missouri secured a commitment from Michael Porter Jr. in March 2017, shortly after Michael Porter Sr. was hired as an assistant for Cuonzo Martin. Jontay Porter committed to the Tigers in May 2017.