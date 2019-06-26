Brazil vs. Paraguay: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Brazil can reach the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America by beating Paraguay on home soil on Thursday.

The hosts haven't impressed many during the tournament, despite going unbeaten and scoring eight times during the group stage.

However, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Chelsea winger Willian have added some needed magic to Brazil's attack. By contrast, Paraguay's progress has owed more to defensive resolve than fluency in the final third.

A 1-1 draw against Argentina proved decisive for a team that finished third in Group B. Eduardo Berizzo is a tactically shrewd coach who will surely have a strategy for stifling the hosts.

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. local time, 1:30 a.m. BST (Friday), 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN+



Odds

Brazil: 2-11

Paraguay: 22-1

Draw: 67-10

Odds per Oddschecker.

Firmino is the man in form after his outrageous no-look goal during the 5-0 win over Peru.

The brash moment of improvisation is nothing new for the Liverpool man, though:

His natural flair, allied with the variety of his movement, makes him the ideal man to lead Brazil's forward line. Willian's runs from out to in exploit the spaces Firmino creates whenever he drops off the front.

Having Firmino supplement the efforts of former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho can boost Brazil's creativity from midfield. However, coach Tite will be concerned about strength in deeper areas, particularly regarding the fitness of Manchester City enforcer Fernandinho.

Felipe Oliveira/Getty Images

Brazil's best holding midfielder "is expected to be fit" for the quarter-final against Paraguay, even though he's been "training with protection on his right knee after reporting pain in the joint." per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

Either Fernandinho or Real Madrid's Casemiro must ensure there is cover against the runs of Miguel Almiron. The Newcastle United man has the pace and timing to cause havoc breaking late off 36-year-old target man Oscar Cardozo.

Almiron has already showcased his creative instincts during the group stage:

Wingers Derlis Gonzalez and Juan Iturbe also ensure Paraguay have enough pace from wide areas to be lethal on the break.

Defensively, Gustavo Gomez and Fabian Balbuena are an intimidating pair of centre-backs who could make it a tough night for Firmino and Co.

Paraguay can keep this game close, but Brazil have enough match-winners up top to leave Porto Alegre with another win and a place in the semi-finals.