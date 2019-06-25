Italy Advance to 2019 Women's World Cup Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win vs. China

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Italy booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday, beating China 2-0. Goals from Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli at Montpellier's Stade de la Mosson saw Italy through.

Milena Bertolini's squad will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Japan, which is the final tie of the round of 16 later in the day.

Italy started the game in enterprising fashion, playing neat and purposeful football. They moved the ball quickly through midfield in smart combinations and used overlapping runs from full-backs for width.

The approach meant Italy were dragging markers out of positions and creating angles for through passes. One such through ball found Giacinti, whose smart finish was ruled out by the offside flag.

Nothing could deny the AC Milan forward when she finished from close range on 14 minutes. Giacinti reacted quickest after another intricate exchange of passes had released Elisa Bartoli in behind.

Her effort deflected off China goalkeeper Peng Shimeng and fell kindly for the instinctive Giacinti.

Peng was more decisive when Milan's Valentina Bergamaschi was allowed to run and shoot unopposed. The superb stop served to galvanise China.

At the other end, Laura Giuliani tipped over after a snap shot from Wang Yan. China also had a penalty claim rebuffed by VAR after an allegation of dangerous play when Sara Gama looked to have cleared with a high boot.

Italy needed just four minutes of the second half to double the lead. The goal came courtesy of Aurora Galli, who dragged a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

China had paid a heavy price for failing to impose themselves on possession. It didn't help that star Wang Shuang was struggling to get on the ball often enough.

Without her vision and guile, China were finding it hard to create clear-cut chances despite committing plenty of players into forward areas.

Italy remained comfortable for most of the second half after showing enough quality on the ball and pace in forward areas to underline their status as a team others should fear in the last eight and beyond.

What's Next?

Italy meet Japan or the Netherlands at Valenciennes' Stade du Hainaut on Saturday.