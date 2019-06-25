Raptors' Masai Ujiri Had 'Very Good Meetings' with Kawhi Leonard Amid FA Rumors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard's free agency will have enormous ripple effects around the NBA, and the team he decides on will be among the favorites to win a title next season. 

Returning to the Toronto Raptors remains a possibility, and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri spoke about Leonard's impending free agency with reporters Tuesday:

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ujiri Committed to Raps Amid Wizards Rumors: 'I Love It Here'

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Ujiri Committed to Raps Amid Wizards Rumors: 'I Love It Here'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting the Impact of Top Rookies in Year 1

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Projecting the Impact of Top Rookies in Year 1

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'A Kernel of Truth' to Lakers' Interest in D-Lo Reunion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'A Kernel of Truth' to Lakers' Interest in D-Lo Reunion

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How Real Are the Lakers' Chances of Landing Kawhi?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Real Are the Lakers' Chances of Landing Kawhi?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report