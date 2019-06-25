Raptors' Masai Ujiri Had 'Very Good Meetings' with Kawhi Leonard Amid FA Rumors

Raptors' Masai Ujiri Had 'Very Good Meetings' with Kawhi Leonard Amid FA RumorsJune 25, 2019
Kawhi Leonard's free agency will have enormous ripple effects around the NBA, and the team he decides on will be among the favorites to win a title next season.
Returning to the Toronto Raptors remains a possibility, and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri spoke about Leonard's impending free agency with reporters Tuesday:
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Masai Ujiri says he’s had good conversations with Kawhi. Has talked to Uncle Dennis and his representation and thinks they’ll figure out a time to meet with Kawhi.
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
“I’ve had very good meetings with him the last few days.” Keeping details between himself and Kawhi.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Masai admits that the Raps will be in a bit of a holding pattern until Kawhi makes his decision, but thinks they're built to do that and be fine without reacting to everything else that goes on. "We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that"
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Ujiri Committed to Raps Amid Wizards Rumors: 'I Love It Here'