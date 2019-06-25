Raptors' Masai Ujiri Had 'Very Good Meetings' with Kawhi Leonard Amid FA Rumors

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard's free agency will have enormous ripple effects around the NBA, and the team he decides on will be among the favorites to win a title next season.

Returning to the Toronto Raptors remains a possibility, and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri spoke about Leonard's impending free agency with reporters Tuesday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.