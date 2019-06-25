Ex-Kings Exec Jeffrey David Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Siphoning $13.4M

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former Sacramento Kings chief revenue officer Jeffrey David was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for stealing $13.4 million from the team.

According to the Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports), David pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after taking sponsorship payments and placing them in a bank account he controlled from October 2012 through July 2016.

David used the money to remodel Southern California beachfront properties, pay for a private jet membership and pay off credit card bills. Of the $13.4 million David siphoned, the Kings have reportedly received $13.2 million in restitution.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.