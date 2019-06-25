Ex-Kings Exec Jeffrey David Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Siphoning $13.4M

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 31: A close up shot of the Sacramento Kings logo during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 31, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Former Sacramento Kings chief revenue officer Jeffrey David was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for stealing $13.4 million from the team.

According to the Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports), David pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after taking sponsorship payments and placing them in a bank account he controlled from October 2012 through July 2016.

David used the money to remodel Southern California beachfront properties, pay for a private jet membership and pay off credit card bills. Of the $13.4 million David siphoned, the Kings have reportedly received $13.2 million in restitution.

                    

