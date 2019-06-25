Report: Barcelona to Complete £107M Antoine Griezmann Transfer on July 1

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for £107 million on July 1.

According to Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, the Blaugrana will wait for a release clause to become active in the Frenchman's contract before they finalise the transfer, with a deal said to have been agreed with Griezmann for the last two months.

"This, however, has been denied by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu," Burt wrote. "Only last week he claimed that there was no agreement in place with the forward, but sources have suggested it has been finalised."

The 28-year-old has confirmed the 2018-19 term was his last as an Atletico player, and Barca have been consistently linked with a move for the forward.

Interest from the Catalan giants was known last summer, although Griezmann decided against a transfer to the Camp Nou. Instead he signed a new deal with Atletico; however, it now appears as if the forward is edging closer to Barcelona.

The summer is shaping up to be one of major spending for Ernesto Valverde's side, as they've already agreed the £65 million acquisition of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax. Barcelona have also been linked with his team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, albeit recent reports suggest the Dutchman is likely to choose Juventus over the La Liga side and Paris Saint-Germain.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Albert Masnou of Sport that Barcelona have agreed terms with Neymar ahead of a possible return to the club from PSG.

According to Burt, any deal for Griezmann would likely hinder the team's chances of bringing in Neymar as it would be "too expensive for them if they attempt to complete [both] without exchanging players." Barcelona are said to be considering offloading Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 said he isn't excited by the prospect of Griezmann and Neymar ending up at Barcelona:

Here is a look at how the duo fared last season in comparison to Coutinho and Dembele:

Griezmann has proved himself as one of European football's best players. At Atletico he's evolved into an excellent centre-forward, able to create chances for team-mates when dropping deep and burst in behind defences to score himself.

Barcelona would undoubtedly benefit from his arrival, as last season there was huge responsibility placed upon Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up top. Griezmann's quality, versatility and work rate off the ball would give the team a different dimension.

Should the deal get done, Atletico appear to be close to securing a replacement. According to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, they are set to land Joao Felix from Benfica in a £107 million deal.