Report: Knicks Would Only Give Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard the Max

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly only willing to sign three players to a max contract this offseason.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard are the players the Knicks view as being worthy of max deals.

Berman noted that the only way the Knicks would sign a player like guard Kemba Walker to a max contract is if they also sign Durant and he requests that they sign Walker as well.

New York has space to sign two players to max deals, and the combination of KD and Kyrie may be the Knicks' top priority. Per Berman, FS1's Ric Bucher said Durant and Irving have met twice to discuss playing together, and if they do, it will be for the Knicks or Brooklyn Nets.

SNY's Ian Begley reported this month that teams in pursuit of Irving believe he favors signing with the Nets over anyone else.

After tearing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Durant may miss the entire 2019-20 season. That would make Kyrie the go-to guy next season if New York manages to sign them both.

Another option outside of Durant and Irving is Leonard, who led the Toronto Raptors to their first championship in team history and was named NBA Finals MVP.

Begley reported that the Knicks plan to "aggressively pursue" Leonard, but Berman noted the Knicks appear to be long shots. Kawhi has been linked far more heavily to re-signing with the Raptors or joining the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency.

If the Knicks strike out on their top three choices in free agency, Berman reported that they are willing to roll the cap space over to next offseason by signing veterans to one-year deals.

Doing so would give New York the ability to pursue Anthony Davis in free agency next offseason if he decides against re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Berman, Davis would be interested in New York if he does not stay in L.A.

Maintaining the cap space could also make the Knicks players for Leonard in 2020 if he signs a two-year deal with the Raptors that includes an opt-out after one year.

Using the cap space to acquire star players via trade is also a possibility since it would give the Knicks the type of flexibility that few other teams possess.

New York has a promising young core that includes the likes of Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr. and 2019 No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett, but there is pressure to add some proven commodities since the Knicks had the NBA's worst record last season at 17-65.

Even though the Knicks have not reached the playoffs since 2012-13, however, Berman's report suggests they won't settle for less and overpay in an effort to turn things around over the short term.