Samuel Umtiti Says He's Focused on Barcelona Amid Summer Transfer Rumours

Samuel Umtiti has said he is focused on playing for Barcelona next season despite speculation regarding a possible exit.

The France international joined Barcelona in 2016 and at times has been able to form a partnership at the base of the side with Gerard Pique. However, the previous campaign was ruined by multiple injuries for Umtiti, as he made just 13 starts in La Liga.

Despite the rumours over a possible sale, the 25-year-old told Hypebeast (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) he is looking forward to the upcoming campaign with the Blaugrana.

"The quality of life is great," he said. "For me, it's the best place to play and live. The place, the mentality of the people, my team, the players that I meet daily. Frankly, I could not have dreamt of better. Every day I feel happy to live my passion, and what's more to do that here in Barcelona."

When asked about his condition, Umtiti said he is in good shape ahead of the 2019-20 term:

"I'm better. It's true that it was a difficult season due to the injury but I knew it was going to happen, that there had to be a transition because I had a lot of difficulties during the World Cup.

"I think it was a good thing and it was worth it. At the end of the season I was able to play again and I recovered my fitness. Now I will prepare for the next season and be at 200 per cent."

It was reported by Miguel Delaney of The Independent in March that Umtiti was a summer target for Arsenal.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, although Juventus are his most likely destination, according to Marcus Christenson and Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.

Spanish football journalist Andy West said he's unsure whether Barcelona necessarily need a new centre-back:

Should De Ligt end up at Juventus, it's likely Umtiti will play an important role at Barcelona next season, fitness permitting.

When he's at his best, the former Lyon man is not only a physical and intelligent defender, he helps the La Liga side build their attacks from deep with smart distribution:

The key for Umtiti will be maintaining his fitness. As yet, he's not started more than 24 league games in a season for Barcelona.

Those concerns over his condition will likely prevent any side from making a huge offer for him this summer, meaning he'll get a chance to shine at the Camp Nou next season. Umtiti doesn't appear to be thinking about doing anything else at this stage.